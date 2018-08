So, our “fake” president wants a military parade? What a waste of taxpayers’ money.

I can find better uses, like healthcare, taking care of our vets, roads, bridges, fixing our electrical systems and grids, etc. Small stuff!

If (President Donald) Trump wants a parade, he and his billionaire friends he gave the tax cuts to can pay for it.

My suggestion to our “fake” president is a long walk off a very short pier!

Have a nice day.

J.P. King

Lake Orion