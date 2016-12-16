Mervyn, Raymond H.; 80, formerly of Lake Orion

Raymond Harold Mervyn of Caro, formerly of Lake Orion, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at United Hospice Service of Marlette Regional Hospital. He was born December 6, 1936 in Detroit, the son of the late William and Josephine (Lepard) Mervyn.

Ray graduated from Lake Orion High School with the Class of 1956. After graduation, he went to live with Monty and Lucille Seabrook where he was taught and learned farming. The farm was located on M-24 (Lapeer Rd.) just south of Scripps Rd. After working with the Seabrook’s, he worked on the pig farm at Lake Field Farm from 1959-1964. In 1964, Ray started working at National Twist Drill where he met Sharon in 1979. They married on March 8, 1980. Also in 1979, Ray and his daughter, Rebecca, managed the Lake Orion Girls Softball League called the Stings where they took 1 st place two years in a row. He worked there until the end of 1980 when National Twist Drill sold to Lear Seiger. After National Twist Drill, Ray got a job at Bloomfield Golf Course in 1981. At this time, Ray took a course for Beginning Machinist 1 and 2 at Oakland University in Rochester. From there, he worked at Falcon Tool as a machinist. In 1985, he got hired into Masco Form Tech in Royal Oak. While working at Masco Form Tech, he earned his Journeyman’s card. Ray worked there until he retired in 2004 and moved to Caro. Other than baseball, Ray was an avid gardener and loved growing potatoes where he would harvest 6-10 bushels of potatoes from his garden.

Ray survived by his wife, Sharon, of Caro; children, Jenna Zimmerman and her husband, Tate, of Jenison, Steve Mervyn and his wife, Sandy, of Oxford, Rebecca Baldwin and her husband, Wayne, of Hadley, Kim Halpin and her husband, Ken, of Caro, and William Wright and his wife, Jackie, of Vassar; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy Martinez and her husband, Marty, Frank Mervyn and his wife, Jackie, Warren Mervyn and his wife, Donna, Robert Mervyn and his wife, Vicki; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, William and Duane Mervyn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro with Rev. Ronald Wigand officiating. In keeping with Ray’s wishes, cremation will follow the service. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Mervyn Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Sharon Mervyn, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.