Mennel, Christopher J.; 62, of Lake Orion

Christopher J. Mennel; of Lake Orion; age 62; passed away suddenly on July 8, 2018. Chris is the beloved husband of Charmaine of 11 years; father of Matthew Mennel, Christy Mennel, Patrick Stevenson and Richard Stevenson; grandfather of Anthony, Kayleigh, Jonathan and Andrew; son of Joyce Mennel; and brother of David (Anita) Mennel and Cheryl (Bruce) Hamilton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Chris worked at Kodak for many years and recently retired from Grainger. He was a Veteran of the US Navy and former Post Commander of the American Legion Post 233. He enjoyed traveling around the country with his wife Charmaine and loved finding garage sales, flea markets, auctions and hitting the Casino. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated. www.sparksgriffin.com