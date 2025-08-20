Menards hosting pet supply drive

Local Menards home improvement stores are serving as a pet supply drop site for a local Humane Association now through Sept. 30.

Menards offers a wide variety of pet supplies that will be donated to a Humane Association including food, treats, feeders, collars, beds, storage containers, mats and much more that can be found in the store’s Pet & Wildlife Department for immediate donation.

There is a large collection box near the exit doors at Menards, 465 Brown Rd. in Orion Township, to place donations.

“We’re excited to participate in this wonderful opportunity while lending a helping hand to the community!” Menards stated in a news release.