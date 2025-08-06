McLaren Stroke Network again earns national recognition for proficiency of care

PONTIAC — The McLaren Stroke Network, which provides timely and potentially lifesaving care in the midst of the medical emergency, has again earned national honors for the exceptional level of care provided at its network hospital sites.

The American Heart Associated/American Stroke Association recognized several McLaren hospitals with its Get With Guidelines – Stroke distinctions, a sign that its hospital-based stroke program consistently adheres to the latest care guidelines while achieving improved patient outcomes.

“Beginning with the development of the McLaren Stroke Network in 2015, we have worked hard to establish a fantastic team throughout the state who share a dedication to be the frontline of stroke care and provide patients with advanced stroke care right when they need it,” said Dr. Aniel Majjhoo, interventional neurologist and medical director of the McLaren Stroke Network. “These recognitions validate their effort in the service they provide, truly making them assets to their communities.”

McLaren Oakland in Pontiac earned a Silver Plus recognition in the Get With Guidelines – Stroke distinction. The hospital was honored as Stroke Honor Roll and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll facility.

A stroke occurs when blood flow in the brain is interrupted, depriving it of oxygen and requiring immediate medical intervention to reestablish that blood flow.

Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States—globally, it is the second leading cause of death—and the leading cause of adult disability. There are approximately 800,000 stroke annual in the US, with more than 600,000 of those being first-time strokes.

High blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and diabetes are all leading risk factors for stroke, and one in every three Americans currently lives with one of these risk factors.

To view the locations and learn the capabilities of the McLaren Stroke Network, visit mclaren.org/stroke.