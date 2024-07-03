McLaren Ally Challenge to take place Aug. 22-25

Veterans and members of US Armed Forces offered complimentary admission

GRAND BLANC — Tournament officials announced today that complimentary admission to The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren is available to members of the United States Armed Forces (Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, and Retirees) and veterans courtesy of Dow.

The Ally Challenge will take place Aug. 22 to 25 at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.

U.S. Armed Forces and veteran admission to the tournament includes access to the Dow VET Den located on the 18th green at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club. Guests will enjoy premium golf viewing and complimentary snacks and beverages. The Dow VET Den is open Thursday (7:30 a.m.– 6:30 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m.– 6 p.m.), Saturday (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday (9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.).

Below are the available U.S. Armed Forces and Veteran ticket options:

Active Duty, National Guard, Military Reserve Service Members, Military Retirees and Military Veterans, receive two complimentary tickets for each day of the tournament, Thursday through Sunday.

Please note that a valid Department of Defense issued ID or photo ID must be provided. This special offer extends to family members and dependents of approved Active Duty, National Guard, Military Reserve Service Members, Military Retirees and Military Veterans. Please note that fans 17 and under are admitted free of charge with a ticketed adult.

For tickets and additional information visit: https://theallychallenge.com/tickets/military-tickets/

Additionally, The Ally Challenge announced today the details surrounding Folds of Honor Friday. The new Folds of Honor program supported TOUR-wide will be activated on Fridays at select tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Folds of Honor Friday recognizes the commitment and sacrifice of military service members and first responders who guard our freedoms and protect our communities. It is an inspiring new experience for fans, players, caddies, sponsors, volunteers, and tournament staff to engage on-site through a shared connection and appreciation of those heroes who preserve our freedoms and protect our families.

At The Ally Challenge, all are encouraged to wear red, white and blue on Friday as an outward display of unity and an inward commitment to meeting sacrifice with hope for the families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders.

In addition, a special Folds of Honor kick off breakfast event will be hosted on Hole No. 18 featuring Lt Col Dan Rooney, Founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. Guests will enjoy breakfast while hearing Lt Col Rooney’s powerful message.

To purchase tickets to the inaugural Folds of Honor Friday breakfast event please contact the tournament sales office at 269-635-0093 or email rpabreza@theallychallenge.com. All breakfast event tickets include Friday tournament grounds access.

Folds of Honor Friday will also include an Opening Ceremony with a performance of the National Anthem, birdie donations on hole no. 17, a special recognition at the concert will be presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort featuring Smash Mouth and official Folds of Honor ribbon pins that will be proudly distributed and displayed throughout the inspirational day.

As a result of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren’s inclusion in Folds of Honor Friday, 13 individuals in southeastern Michigan will receive academic scholarships on behalf of the tournament.

“Folds of Honor Friday is a perfect addition to the week here at The Ally Challenge,” said Erin Stone, the tournament’s director of business development and community engagement. “It is an honor to shine a spotlight on the incredible impact that Lt Col Dan Rooney and Folds of Honor have generated for the families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. This new initiative further enhances the programs that The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren offers and provides increased opportunities for the tournament and our fans to celebrate America and support those that serve.”

Tickets for the 2024 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren are now on sale. The tournament is open to spectators from Thursday (August 22) to Sunday (August 25) and ticket prices start at $15. For a complete listing of ticket options please visit the tournament website at theallychallenge.com.

Access to The Concert @17, and the Ally Community Concert featuring Thomas Rhett, require the purchase of a valid tournament ticket for the day each concert is hosted, or a weekly ticket option.

For more information about The Ally Challenge, please visit www.theallychallenge.com. For the latest Ally Challenge news and updates on social media follow the tournament on Twitter and Instagram at @AllyChallenge and on Facebook at Facebook.com/AllyChallenge.