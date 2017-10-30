McCluskey, Justine W.; 32, formerly of Lake Orion

Justine W. McCluskey; of Holly and formerly of Lake Orion; passed away suddenly on October 26, 2017 at age 32.

Justine is the beloved wife of Michael; beloved mother to be of baby girl Justice Jenna; loving daughter of Tom and Pam Haddrill; and dear daughter-in-law of Tina (Larry) Blankenship. She was preceded in death by her sister Jenna Elizabeth Haddrill.

Justine worked as a Vet Tech at Banfield Pet Hospital. She played softball, loved bowling and her animals, and she was a good friend to all.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Holly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.