May, Ann Marie; 69, of Pontiac

Ann Marie May, of Pontiac; age 69; passed away on January 20, 2018. Ann is the beloved wife of the late William LeRoy May; mother of William, Vernon, Michael, Allen and the late Clayton; grandma of Lyonene, Quentin, Ann, Clayton, Natalie, Delilah, Kaleb, Eliot and Isaiah; great grandma of Carlyle; and sister of Patricia Benjamin.

Ann was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She loved cooking, bingo, shopping, going to the casino with her sister and boys, and making blankets for the grandkids.

Private family services will be held. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.