Mary Bailey, 99

Mary Ella Bailey of Lake Orion, age 99, passed away on September 16, 2024.

Mary is the beloved wife of the late Ken Bailey, who passed away in 1986; loving mother of Kenny (Carole) Bailey, Sharon Bailey and Joann Wheaton; loving grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 26; and great-great-grandmother of 20.

She was preceded in death by her children Barbara Jean Bailey, Larry Thomas Bailey, Mary Louise “Sue” Jewel and Sherry Janice Veprauskas.

Mary was a longtime member of the Lake Orion United Methodist Church and she enjoyed volunteering for the L.I.N.K program and with St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

She enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling to so many memorable places with her husband Ken. Mary was also a very proud “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII era.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 at noon at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion with Pastor Larry Wik officiating.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Orion United Methodist Church.