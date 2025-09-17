Marvin Francis Middleton, Jr. of Oakland Township, Michigan May 13, 1937 – September 4, 2025 Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend

Whether you called him Marv or Jr., everyone called him Friend.

Marv passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88. Born and raised on the same cherished family property that once belonged to his parents and grandparents, Marv lived a life deeply rooted in love, hard work, and community.

For 68 beautiful years, Marv was married to his high school sweetheart, Marian (Cheal) Middleton. Together, they shared a love story filled with laughter, devotion, and cribbage games every morning — a cherished daily ritual that reflected their unbreakable bond.

Marv was the proud father of two daughters: Virginia Gibson (Tom) and Peg Fiewig (Hooley). He was a loving grandfather to Chelsea Lampinen (Jerek), Mac Gibson (Shannon), Mitch Fiewig (Anne), Grant Fiewig (Kristine) and Cole Fiewig. He was also a proud Great Grandfather to Tracen, Skylor, Jude, Willow and Logan.

He loved attending sports, performances, and events his girls and grandchildren were involved in!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Helen Middleton, his twin brother, Jim, younger brother, Robert, sister-in-law Bette, and nephews Michael and Jon. He is survived by sister-in-law Jeanne Middleton and leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends who will miss his warm smile and friendly conversation.

Marv worked on the family farm and Middleton’s Orchard at a young age. At just 15, trained cattle for C.E. Wilson for showing at the State Fair and was actively involved in 4H. His strong work ethic carried through to his roles at Smith’s Silo, and later at GM. He began working in the mail room for GM Truck and Bus and ended his career as a supervisor with GM Data Processing, before retiring at the young age of 48.

Marv proudly served in the Michigan National Guard for over 8 years.

Retirement didn’t slow Marv down. For 22 years, he and Marian spent winters in Harlingen, Texas, square dancing and enjoying the sunshine. Summers were filled with joy and hard work at Middleton Berry Farm, where Marv could be found driving a tractor alongside his cousins Barb and Bill Middleton.

A natural athlete, Marv enjoyed golf, soft ball, bowling, archery, and flying with the Skymasters RC Club. He was also a proud lifetime Mason, known for his strong values, integrity, and generous spirit.

Above all, Marv was a happy soul — a man who loved to talk, made friends wherever he went, and found joy in the simple, meaningful moments of life. His legacy is one of deep family roots, genuine kindness, and an enduring sense of joy that touched everyone he met.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at noon, at Lake Orion United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior at 11a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Orion United Methodist Church.