Marsh View Park archery range re-opens

Marsh View Park will re-open on Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with a grand re-opening celebration hosted by the Oakland Township Parks and Recreation Commission.

The range expanded the shooting distance from 41 to 90 meters, added additional programs and paved the parking area at the west end of the park.

Beginning at 1 p.m., there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by USA archery certified instructors helping those wanting to give the sport a try. No experience is necessary and participants will receive a free t-shirt.

There is no charge for the celebration being held in conjunction with the Goodison Good Tyme fall festival. Kite decorating and flying, zip line, rock wall, face painting, a balloon artist, hot dogs and chips will all be free.

For further information, contact Oakland Township Parks and Recreation at 248-651-7810 or Oaklandtownship.org. — S.C.