Marlene Dingman

Mrs. Marlene Antoinette Dingman was born June 25, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Anthony Cano and Anna Buchko Cano. Marlene passed away March 27, 2025, in Grand Haven, Michigan.

Marlene was an amazing mother and grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Tony Dingman and Carrie Hill, Vince and Brenda Dingman; grandchildren, Courtney Dingman, Claire and Phillip Bellinger, Anna Dingman, Megan and Regina Robinson; and great-grandkids, Phillip and Isla Bellinger. She is also survived by one brother, Tom Cano. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Jerry and her sister Barbara Cano. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Marlene loved to travel and boat on Lake Orion. Her family and friends have countless memories of spending time with her boating, every Friday getting her hair done and going out to dinner. Her love for Jerry was unconditional as both of them spent their lives together caring of each other.

Marlene had a successful career in selling real estate in Lake Orion. She also held her beautician license and frequently cut hair for her children and their friends. Marlene loved watching football games and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. She loved to entertain and always brought the family together for great food and her specialty, Teenie Winnies. Her the favorite saying, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 East Flint Street. Lake Orion, MI 48362. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service.