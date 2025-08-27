Marie Hedgcock, 78

Marie (Rapson) Hedgcock, a woman who proved that even Groundhog’s Day babies don’t get a free pass on the date of their final departure, died peacefully on Aug. 15, 2025. True to form, she waited until after her final game of Bingo to make her exit. She was 78 years young.

Born on Feb. 2, 1947, to Regina and Harold Rapson, Marie spent a lifetime enriching the world with her kindness, sharp wit and thoughtful gestures. She was a woman of many talents, as comfortable with a paintbrush as she was with a crochet hook, creating beautiful works of art with a relaxed grace. When she wasn’t creating, she was an avid reader, always with a book in hand, and she amassed impressive collections of stamps, bears, and baseball cards — a testament to her wide-ranging curiosity.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved, James.

She leaves behind a legacy of laughter and love, carried on by her children, Melissa and Scott, and her son-in-law, Matthew Martin. She will also be dearly missed by her nieces, Patsy and Carrie (Russell Francek), her nephew, Ralph (Michelle), and her cousin Mark (Elina) Juengling.

Her family invites you to remember Marie not with sadness, but with a good book, a kind word, and maybe a quick stop at the nearest casino or Bingo hall.