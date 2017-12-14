Make a Resolution to Run this New Year’s Day

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Ah, the road to good intentions…

A new year brings new resolutions and the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority wants to help people start off on the right foot with the 19th annual New Year’s Resolution run/walk.

The race begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the corner of Flint and Lapeer streets and meanders through the village. More than 350 people participated in last year’s event.

Race options include a 5k run/walk, and 1.5 mile fun run. Both options circle through Lake Orion for a scenic tour of the historic village, said Molly LaLone, executive director of the DDA.

Race-day registration and check-in begins at 9 a.m. at Fork n’ Pint, 51 N. Broadway St. There will be complimentary coffee, and a breakfast buffet is available for a fee.

Cost is $25 for runners pre-registered by Dec. 30, $20 for the 1.5 mile Fun Run or children under age 12.

Race day registration is $30 for all participants. The first 350 racers will receive a free scarf and medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in multiple age categories.

Pre-registered runners also can sleep in – a little – and pickup their registration packets at Hanson’s Running Shop from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The top male and female runners with the best overall time in the 5K will receive a free pair of shoes, courtesy of Hanson’s Running Shop, LaLone said.

The event raises funds for the Lake Orion DDA’s projects and programs.

There also will be a Run for a Reason silent auction, with proceeds benefiting Blessings in a Backpack – Lake Orion.

Details and registration are available at www.eastsideracingcompany.com under the “Upcoming Races” tab. Anyone who does not wish to register online can call Eastside Racing Company at 248-690-7367 to register.

For more information, email the DDA at events@downtownlakeorion.org or call 248-693-9742.

The inclement weather date is Jan. 2.