Make a donation to Coats for the Cold

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is holding their 30th annual Coats for the Cold campaign in partnership with Genisys Credit Union and Oakland County Pet Adoption Center.

From Nov. 1-30, individuals are encouraged to help out by donating coats for those less fortunate.

All new or clean, used coats collected will be given to several different charitable organizations, who will then distribute the coats to those most in need.

Drop off is available at Oakland County Sheriff’s substations in Oakland Township at 4391 Collins Road, in Orion Township at 2525 Joslyn Road, and in Oxford Township at 310 Dunlap Road.

They will also be taking coat donations at Genisys Credit Unions at 4055 S. Lapeer Road in Orion Township and 168 W. Washington in Oxford.

Individuals donating coats to the drive will be eligible for up to a $50 discount on the standard pet adoption fee. — J.O.