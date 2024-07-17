M-24 Garage Sale event on Saturday

The M-24 Garage Sale event is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, giving area shoppers a chance to find deals and support a cat sanctuary.

The garage sale extends from Oxford Township to Caro in Tuscola County. There will be more than 40 people participating in the garage sale, in addition to several businesses and churches.

There will be t-shirts for sale for $10 throughout the garage sale, with proceeds benefiting Mystery’s Haven Inc., a nonprofit sanctuary for stray, feral and at-risk cats that provides vet care, food and shelter. Donations are also accepted.

To find garage sale and participating business locations, go to “Michigan’s M-24 Garage Sale” on Facebook. – J.N.