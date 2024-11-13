Love Inc.’s gift card drive continues through Dec. 23

Love Inc. is accepting donations of gift cards for its gift card drive that began on Nov. 6, and will continue through Dec. 23.

Donations will go toward helping struggling individuals and families. Gift cards for gas, Kroger and Meijer are appreciated, and cards in increments of $25 and $50 are preferred.

Cards can be dropped off at the following locations.

Love Inc, 1550 W. Drahner Rd. on Mondays through Thursdays; The Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on week days; Northern Wholesale Flooring, 118 Indianwood Rd.; Oxford American Legion Hall, 130 E. Drahner Rd.; and the Great Lakes Athletic Club, 3800 S. Baldwin Rd.

For more information, contact Love Inc. at 248-693-4357. – J.G.