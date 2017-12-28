LO’s New Year’s Resolution Run

The Lake Orion DDA’s 19th annual New Year’s Resolution 5K Run/Walk and 1.5-mile Fun Run begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 1.

Race-day registration and check-in begins at 9 a.m. at Fork n’ Pint, 51 N. Broadway St. There will be complimentary coffee, and a breakfast buffet is available for a fee.

Cost is $25 for runners pre-registered by Dec. 30, $20 for the 1.5-mile Fun Run or children under age 12. Race day registration is $30 for all participants.

The first 350 racers who register receive a free scarf, and medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in multiple age categories. The top male and female runners with the best overall time in the 5K will receive a free pair of shoes, courtesy of Hanson’s Running Shop on the corner of Broadway and Shadbolt streets.

Pre-registered runners can pick up their registration packets at Hanson’s Running Shop from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The race raises funds for DDA’s projects and programs. Proceeds from a Run for a Reason silent auction benefit Blessings in a Backpack – Lake Orion.

Details and registration are available at www.eastsideracingcompany.com or by calling Eastside Racing Company at 248-690-7367.

For information, email events@downtownlakeorion.org or call 248-693-9742. – J.N.