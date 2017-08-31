LO’s Matt Pfeiffer is ‘Making Strides’ against breast cancer one pink day at a time

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Mothers, sisters, wives, daughters, friends, colleagues. Most people know someone in their lives who has been affected by breast cancer.

For Matt Pfeiffer, taking part as one of the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink Ambassadors for Oakland County was a given as soon as he was asked.

“The reality is there’s not much I wouldn’t do in terms of helping others in the community that I would say no to,” said Pfeiffer, who owns Northern Flooring and Interiors and is the president of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Board.

“What I like about this is that they are asking me to be an ambassador, to get the word out, to promote it on social media, which I naturally do. I love to have my business associated with doing good, so this was kind of a no-brainer for me. I was honored to be asked.”

This is the first official year for Oakland County, Pfeiffer said.

“They basically look for people who have a voice, who are influential in the community, so that they can get the word out,” Pfeiffer said. “I have agreed to be an ambassador and I’m excited about it.”

So far, Pfeiffer has raised $3,055 of his $5,000 goal. “Our commitment is to raise a minimum of $2,500 and to wear pink every day during the month of October and do whatever we can to promote Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.”

On Sunday, Pfeiffer took the big pink Making Strides Against Breast Cancer chair to Green’s Park for the Dragon Boat Races. He set up a table with informational pamphlets and was there to help spread the word about how people can help in the fight against breast cancer and other forms of cancer.

Never one to go small in his endeavors, Pfeiffer then set up the pink chair at Northern Flooring on Monday and spent 24 hours – from 11 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday – sitting in the chair to help raise awareness and collect donations.

Community members stopped by to donate, talk and take part in the live Facebook feeds Pfeiffer broadcast.

In October, Cancer Awareness Month, he will wear an article of pink every day to promote Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

“While my family has been fortunate to avoid breast cancer, I have seen the impact it has had on local families in our community. My sister fought and won against thyroid cancer, and I have had employees and friends end up on both, the winning and losing side of cancer battles. I realize the impact it has on the individual and their loved ones, and I’m proud to lend my time to help fight this horrible disease in any way I can,” Pfeiffer said.

Anyone who wants to help Pfeiffer reach his goal can donate directly at this American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer page, http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?px=46086857&fr_id=85080&pg=personal.

The Lake Orion Review will post a link on its webpage, www.lakeorionreview.com.

Checks can be mailed to Northern Flooring, 845 S. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48362. Please make checks payable to the American Cancer Society.

People can also stop by Northern Flooring and make a cash donation.

Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support, according to the American Cancer Society.