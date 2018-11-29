LOPD seeks information on suspect in CVS thefts

The Lake Orion Police Department is asking the public’s help with information on the identity of a man who is suspected of committing retail fraud from the CVS Pharmacy on S. Broadway Street in Lake Orion.

The man is described as about 5-feet,10-inches tall, with black hair and a moustache, and is in the mid-40’s to early 50’s age range.

The man has been captured on store surveillance cameras on several occasions, beginning around Nov. 11, 2018, stealing items from the store.

The suspect’s last visit to CVS was on Nov. 22 at 12:37 p.m. when he took two large boxes of infant diapers and other unknown items and walked out of the store without paying.

If anyone knows the identity of the man or has information regarding this case, please call 248-693-8323 and ask for Sgt. Todd Stanfield.