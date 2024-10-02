LOHS student section has White Out theme during varsity football 28-25 against Rochester Adams

WHITE OUT! — The Lake Orion High School student section had a White Out theme during the Dragons varsity football 28-25 victory over Rochester Adams on Friday. The students dressed in all white clothing and threw chalk into the air to create a cloud just as the second half of play got underway. The Dragon fans were enthusiastic supporters all game long, keeping their team fired up. (Right) Every time the Dragons score someone is doing pushups. Photos by Jim Newell.

