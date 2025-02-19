LOHS Senior of the Week: Sebastian Cruz

Parents: Alice and Alberto Cruz

GPA: 4.137

Favorite subjects: Math

Extracurricular activities: Playing saxophone in the marching band.

Hobbies/interests: Fishing, bowling and playing games with my friends.

Plans after graduation: I want to go to Indiana University to major in music education and become a music teacher.

What Sebastian is most proud of: My continuous curiosity. I try to push myself out of my comfort zone. Taking the time to learn about other people has made me a better person.

How Sebastian makes the world a better place: I enjoy playing in band with my friends and sharing our music with others. Music brings us together though a shared language.

What Sebastian envisions in 10-20 years: In 10 years, I hope to become a band director and teach the next generation of students the joy of music.

What issue concerns Sebastian: People are so wrapped up in work and school that they don’t find time to spend with the people they love the most.

Favorite thing about LOHS: How friendly all the students are. I can talk to anyone and find common interests, and have genuine conversations.

Recommending staff member: Ms. Shanks