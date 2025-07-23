LOHS seeking host families for international students

By Joseph Goral

ORION TWP. — Lake Orion High School’s foreign exchange student program needs host families for the 2025-26 school year.

Host families will receive a $600 monthly stipend to offset the cost of housing, and can choose from a semester long or school-year long commitment. Families are required to provide students with a safe and welcoming home with meals.

Seventeen students are available to host — seven for a semester, September to January, and 10 for the entire school year, September to June. Students range in age from sophomores to seniors. Most students are from European countries, with three other students seeking host families coming from Brazil.

“This program brings diversity and culture to our community and families,” said Michelle Novak, International Student Program Coordinator at Lake Orion High School.

Students are responsible for each of their personal expenses, including their health insurance and cell phone.

A local coordinator will be available to provide 24/7 assistance, if needed. For more information and to join the district’s host family community, call Michele Novak at 248-693-5640 or 248-431-3098, or email michele.novak@lok12.