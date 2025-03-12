LOHS Robotics Team completes first competition in Ferndale

Lake Orion High School Robotics Team 302 completed their first competition in Ferndale Feb. 28 to March 1, ending qualification matches ranked 14th and securing a spot in Team 6570’s alliance alongside Team 6618. The Dragons made it to the semifinals where they were eliminated in a Double Elimination Bracket and placed third overall as part of the 7th Alliance. During the competition, Team 302 was awarded the Creativity Award sponsored by Rockwell Automation 2025. Team 302’s next competition is the Jackson Robotics Competition on March 15-16 at Columbia Central High School. To track Team 302’s success, follow the team on social media at facebook.com/firstteam302 and instagram.com/firstteam302. Photo provided