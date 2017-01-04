LOHS Grad holds bone marrow registry Saturday, Will run across America to raise cancer awareness

“I saw it and had a gut feeling I really wanted to do it. I didn’t have any hesitation. This is something really cool, I’ve never seen anything like it. This is amazing. This is so crazy, but at the same time I’m not afraid to do it.” — Kylie Barber on running across America this summer as part of Team Baltimore for 4K for Cancer.

Kylie Barber

2015 Lake Orion graduate

4K for Cancer run

Bone Marrow Registry

1-5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Crates Coffee House, 1472 S. Lapeer Rd.

Donations welcome: Barber needs to collect $4,500 before May 15

Donate online: https://ulman.z2systems.com/kylie-barber

By Jim Newell

Review Writer

While many college students are on a journey of self-discovery, most don’t chose a grueling 4,000-mile cross-country expedition to find it.

For Kylie Barber, a 2015 Lake Orion High School graduate, spending her summer vacation running across America with other college students for a good cause seemed like…a fun challenge.

Barber will spend 49 days, from June 18 to Aug. 5, as part of the 4K for Cancer Run, trekking from San Francisco to Baltimore, Md., to raise awareness for cancer research and support programs.

“This run is all about college students and recent college graduates helping to bring awareness and helping to fight and find the cure to cancer. I believe we have the power to make a huge impact on a huge problem,” said Barber, a sophomore at Central Michigan University studying broadcast communications.

As part of her commitment to 4K for Cancer (a subgroup of the Ulman Cancer Fund), Barber is hosting a bone marrow registry from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Crates Coffee House.

“People can donate if they want to, but the main thing is to sign up for the national bone marrow registry. You have to get your cheek swabbed and fill out your information to become a potential match for a cancer patient,” Barber said.

Barber is part of Team Baltimore and one of only 30 college students who will participate in the run this summer. She needs to raise $4,500 as part of her participation requirements.

“The whole point of my fundraising is I wanted to start it before my training,” she said. As of Jan. 3, she had already raised $1,820, or 40 percent of her goal.

The money she raises from goes directly to 4K. According to 4K for Cancer, 87 percent of the funds it raises goes toward programs for cancer research and helping cancer patients and their caregivers.

“It’s not toward my trip, it’s towards cancer research and the programs that 4K puts on: There’s $100 that can go toward a gas card for patients to get to their treatments, there’s money for fertility preservation. They also have a cancer to 5K program to train cancer survivors to run a 5K and stay healthy,” Barber said.

“When I read into that, that’s the reason I’m doing this: number one I love running and number two it’s for a great cause. It’s not just going toward my trip. I’m raising money for cancer patients, which I thought was really important,” she said.

Barber, who ran cross country at Lake Orion High School, begins training in January and knows it will not be easy, but has come up with a way to stay motivated.

“For people who donate, I wanted to represent them when I do my training. Each day I do a different training for someone that has been affected by cancer. I can write a name on my leg, I can have a symbol or wear a certain color or wear something wacky, whatever they want me to do that represents that person,” she said. “I thought that would be a great way to motivate me, as well, motivate me to run for people. I saw that and thought, ‘That’s such a cool thing to do while I’m on the run, so why not incorporate that into my training as well.”

While on the 4K run this summer she also will dedicate each day’s run to someone and write their name on her legs while running.

While on the 4K for Cancer run, Barber could run 6-16 miles per day, but the average expected distance is 12 miles per day. “It’s like training for a marathon, pretty much. That’s the shape they want you to be in.”

Each day when they students get to their host city they will talk to people about what they’re doing. Barber will go to different hospitals to visit cancer patients and helping out in whatever capacity she’s needed.

“This is not going to be easy, whatsoever. I’m not thinking, ‘Training, piece of cake.’ It’s going to take a lot of work. I’ve never ran a marathon or a half marathon. I realize it’s going to be a challenge: mentally, physically and emotionally.”

She said she’s excited to see the Rocky Mountains. Every 3-6 days she’ll get a rest day to explore the local surroundings. “That’s when we get a little freedom to explore where we are.”

Barber has been running since sixth grade. Joined cross country team in seventh grade. “My mom’s a big runner and she kinda’ got me into it. I do running for fun now, to keep exercising.”

She’s also inspired by her personal experiences with cancer.

“I know people in my life who have been affected by cancer, a lot of community members, where it’s like you just never see cancer coming. Someone gets diagnosed with cancer and there’s so many different types of cancer.”

Her paternal grandpa was affected by cancer, her maternal grandmother is a cancer survivor and her uncle Jeff on her mother’s side passed away.

“Those are close family members, but it’s also neighbors, friends, family friends – the list goes on and on about how many people you know are affected by cancer. It’s so common now and it shouldn’t be common. I want to help solve that problem. And that’s part of the reason I’m doing this,” she said.

“I’ve gotten a lot of support. I’m kind of shocked.”

She posted a three-minute video on her Facebook page on Dec. 28 and had 3,000 views less than 24 hours later. “I’m over a $1,000 in this short of time. I’m blown away. I never thought it would be this quick.”

The Ulman Cancer Fund spends 87 percent of funds on mission related programs. It is the goal of the 4K program in 2017 is to raise over $1,000,000.

Since acquiring the 4K for Cancer in the fall of 2011, the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults has expanded the program into four cross county rides and two cross country runs. Runners are tasked with spreading awareness, raising funds and fostering hope. In fifteen years, the 4K has raised over $5,000,000 to support patients and families in their cancer journey.