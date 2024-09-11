LOHS boys varsity tennis moves to 3-1 on season

The Lake Orion High School boys varsity tennis team moved to 3-1 on the season after beating Oxford 8-0 on Sept. 4 and Berkley 5-4 on Sept. 5. The Dragons only loss came to rival Clarkston, 7-2, on Sept. 3. (Left) Mantra Kaushal returns the ball against his Clarkston opponent.

Photos by Joseph Goral.