LOHS baseball is an impressive 6-0 in the OAA

Susan Carroll

Review Writer

“Our team is doing well, we are 6-0 in league play, so I am happy with that,” said Coach Andy Schramek.

Shutting down the opposition by the team’s pitchers has been the strength of the team. The pitchers are seniors Tyler Moses and Ryan Kolp, junior Andre Orselli and sophomore Josh Slayton.

And the team has been doing well offensively. Seniors Tyler Moses, Ryan Kolp and Travis VandenHeuvel, juniors Jim Scibor, Casey Stironek and Andre Orselli have all made early impacts, Schramek said.

The team has many good young players and several sophomores have been played this year, he said.

Coach Schramek feels that the team’s weakness is finishing games on the weekends. “We have to do a better job in the non-conference games of playing 7 innings.”

In the first game of the Lake Orion Invite, the Dragons defeated the Farmington Falcons 13-1. The Dragons captured the lead in the first inning after Travis VandenHeuvel forced in a run when he walked with the bases loaded.

Pitcher Steven Wessell earned the win for Lake Orion, tossing six innings, giving up one run, two hits, striking out six and no walks.

Pocock and Andre Orselli each drove in three runs to lead the Dragons.

In the second game of the invite, the team took a lead late in the game, defeating the Milford Mavericks 6-5.

The game was tied at five with Lake Orion batting in the bottom of the sixth when there was an error, scoring the go-ahead run.

Mason Adolfs earned the win for the Dragons, throwing three innings, giving up one run, four hits, striking out two, and walking zero. Adam Pocock started the game for Lake Orion, going four innings, allowing four runs, four hits and striking out five.

Nate O’Connor went 2-for-3 on the day to lead Lake Orion at the plate.

With the wins, Lake Orion improves to 14-5 on the season.

The Dragons league play continued with a doubleheader with Rochester this past Monday.

Schramek said, “he would like to mention the great community support. We have 32 signs on the outfield fence from local companies.”