LOCS school board discusses the bond and impact of future Mich. legislation at Nov. 28 meeting

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

With two board members absent, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Rick Arnett and board Secretary Dana Mermell, the Nov. 28 board meeting was relatively relaxed.

In no time, the board had moved through their early set agenda and Superintendent Marion Ginopolis had the floor to give her update to the board.

She began with stating that she had been in Lansing all day working on a Lame Duck Legislation Resolution, specifically citing her disapproval of Michigan House Representative Tim Kelly’s legislation to change letter grades in Michigan to an “A” through “F” scale.

Ginopolis asked the board to support her opposition to any new legislation made in Lame Duck, saying, “They need to have input. They can’t just push it through.”

Trustee Bill Holt opposed the opposition saying he is in favor of innovation. Ginopolis agreed but countered saying that the decisions should be made at a local level.

“I think we need to focus on the overarching concept of not doing sufficient homework and preparation before making a major decision… It has nothing to do with specific legislation, weather it’s related to schools or not, and the concept that, as members of the community speaking to representatives who are representing us, we should remain mindful of who’s working for whom,” said board Treasurer Jim Weidman.

“We sent them there, we’re asking them to respond to our request, it’s a thoughtful request, it’s a consolidated request and it appears to be the consensus in southeast Michigan. I don’t think it’s an unreasonable request to ask them to honor our wishes,” Weidman said.

The motion to adopt the Lame Duck resolution passed 8-1, with Holt being the only “nay” vote.

Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance John Fitzgerald spoke about the October finance report, acknowledging about $15.2 million in revenue and over $19 million in expenditures.

As of the current financial state, the district has about $6.7 million in the general fund and it is expected to increase to about $7.2 million at the end of June, Fitzgerald said.

Fitgerald discussed the sale of the first bond series, reiterating that the language of the resolution for the first sale is to request an “up to $90 million.”

“The point of an ‘up to’ is to give some flexibility based on final project sequencing as well as events that may occur on the day of the final sale. For example, if rates are better than projected and planned on and there is an opportunity to sell, lets say $82 million, we sell $84 million at a lower rate, we want to take advantage of that,” Fitgerald said.

Fitgerald also added that the “up to” would be specific to just series one of the bond and does not expect the first bond sale to be $90 million, he just prefers the board be prepared.

Also in the meeting:

Ginopolis discussed revising the now 12-year-old agreement with the International Academy (IA). Saying that she wishes to revise it soon for several reasons including standardized testing considering that IA still conducts the MEAP test while Lake Orion uses M-STEP.

All new high school courses discussed during the board meeting on Nov. 14 passed with no disagreements. The courses are expected to begin during the 2019-2020 school year. See the Nov. 21 issue of The Review for an article on the new courses.