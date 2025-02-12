LOCS school board authorizes bid awards of nearly $11.2 M

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education authorized administration to finalize and execute contracts in a building and site bid package for Paint Creek Elementary and Lake Orion High School totaling $11,177,013 during a workshop meeting on Jan. 22.

“That’s comprised of the base bid of $9,388,647, with allowances and contingencies of $1,788,366,” Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis said.

The move is for improvements at both schools that will be funded with the district’s sinking funds and series two and series three bond resources, according to LOCS documents.

Curtis added the total for Paint Creek Elementary is $3,640,293 while the high school’s total is $7,536,720. Bids were received on Dec. 17. and Dec. 19. – J.G.