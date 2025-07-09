LOCS school board adopts MHSAA, MASB membership resolutions

By Joseph Goral

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education adopted the 2025-2026 Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) membership resolution and the 2025-26 Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) district membership and legal trust contribution on June 25.

The MHSAA membership resolution allows Lake Orion to participate in MHSAA post-season tournaments and benefit from MHSAA services, according to an email to districts from MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl.

An example of services provided is the $1 million accident medical insurance plan and concussion care gap insurance.

The membership is for Lake Orion middle schools and Lake Orion High School.

The MASB membership and legal trust contribution is part of an annual renewal the district makes. It involves a $9,890.61 payment from the district to MASB, and provides the district access to benefits including the ability to participate in risk pools, offers competitive rates, can provide workers compensation contribution reductions and property casualty net asset returns, according to a letter from MASB Executive Director Don Wotruba, who wrote that Lake Orion received $36,209 in savings last school year.

Included in LOCS’s invoice total is a legal trust fund annual contribution of $395.