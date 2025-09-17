LOCS reinstates transportation supervisor position amid bus driver shortage

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education voted to reinstate the district’s transportation supervisor position during a workshop meeting on Sept. 10.

Hiring additional office staff was recommended after a district transportation study was completed during the 2025 fiscal year, according to LOCS documents. Administration identified the position as a high-priority need of the transportation department to restructure to provide additional and adequate support for the department and its director.

A supervisor will be added next fall.

This reinstatement comes amid transportation issues the district is experiencing. Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis said it is hard to say whether these issues have improved since the start of the school year.

So far, a couple busses have arrived to school late or right on time. On Sept. 8, a bus that was late previously arrived four minutes early, Curtis said.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Adam Weldon added traffic volume and intensity has increased over the last twelve months due to companies requiring more in-person work. Another issue he cited are staffing shortages, including in the transportation department’s management, on top of the existing bus driver shortage.

“I think some of the times have improved, but are they where the expectation was? Not yet,” Curtis said. “And we are working hard to determine do we communicate new (time) expectations to families.”

Curtis said at the meeting she received a call from a family who wished the district communicated transportation plans more than three days prior to school starting for the year. Curtis said the district would love to do so, but has so many changes that details still change up until three days before.

“What was put out is what is currently being followed, but then as we have new adds, deletes, new drivers calling in for legit reasons, everything has to get shuffled and moved around.”

Currently, Curtis said the transportation department is letting “the dust settle a little bit” with the start of the new year before reroutes are made and changes come through. Once this is completed, the department will see if it needs to adjust, especially with construction projects taking place, Curtis said.

Weldon added part of the issues are due to changes seen throughout the beginning of every school year. The district can only plan with the information it has, which becomes complicated when information changes, he said.

“We understand the families’ frustration, and we’re trying to figure it out and find the right balance,” Curtis said.

The position’s reinstatement has been a discussion among administration since before Weldon was hired as in 2023, he said.