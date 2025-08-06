LOCS hires new director of special education

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion Community Schools’ Board of Education approved Sara Leggett’s hiring as the district’s new director of special education during a special meeting on Thursday.

Leggett will be part of Superintendent Heidi Mercer’s administrative cabinet, and is currently a doctoral candidate in educational leadership through Central Michigan University, according to a LOCS press release.

“We are thrilled to bring Sara to LOCS as our newest dragon,” Mercer said. “Her experience in the field and passion to support students is ideal to lead such an important department within our district.”

Leggett comes to LOCS from Livingston County where she served as the director of early childhood special education for the Livingston Education Service Agency since 2018. Before this role, she was the assistant director of special education for Howell Public Schools and Brighton Area Schools, along as a program specialist and school psychologist for Okemos Public Schools.

“What’s important is making sure all students, particularly those with disabilities, feel that they can connect with the learning environment around them,” Leggett said. “We create communities where they can learn and have the same opportunities as everybody else and get what they need. One of my biggest goals would be making sure we’re creating communities where there’s connection and everybody can feel they belong.”

Leggett will begin work on Aug. 11.