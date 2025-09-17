LOCS hires 10 shared-time staff members

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of 10 shared-time services staff members during a workshop meeting on Sept. 12.

A shared-time pupil is a nonpublic or home-schooled pupil who enrolls on a part-time basis in a public school in Kindergarten through grade 12 in nonessential elective courses that are offered and available to public school pupils at the same grade or age level, according to the Michigan pupil accounting manual.

Jeffrey Graus was hired in a technology and cybersecurity role at DeLaSalle, Claire Budzol in an academic lab role at Immanuel Lutheran, Jerrilyn Coleman in a social studies role at Immanuel Lutheran, Nicole Sodergren in a math and academic lab role at Immanuel Lutheran, Stacey Styers in a developmental kindergarten role at Immanuel Lutheran, Anisa Abas in a kindergarten substitute role at Michigan Islamic Academy, Andrea Weisenberger in a kindergarten role at Plymouth Christian, Heather Gardner in a media specialist role at St. John Lutheran, Sarah Waller in an Art role at St. John Lutheran and Christine Begel in a kindergarten role at St. Valentine, according to LOCS documents. – J.G.