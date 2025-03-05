LOCS Board of Education makes selection for MASB Region 8 Board of Directors

MASB represents school boards across the state

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to select Westwood Board of Education Treasurer Roderick Means to region eight of the MASB board of directors ballot during a workshop meeting on Feb. 26.

The ballot is how school board members exercise their voice and decide who governs their association, according to an MASB elections information.

LOCS Board Member Birgit McQuiston told the board while everyone may be a good candidate, “there is a huge representation right now from Oakland County.” She added their selection needed to be someone from outside the county and that she is familiar with Means.

“Unless somebody has a better idea, I would recommend him,” she said.

Means has served for 28 years on the Westwood board, and also held the positions of president, vice president and secretary.

Means said in an election statement his decision to seek a position on the MASB board stems from a deep commitment to effecting systemic change.

“As a passionate advocate for quality education, my vision for our educational system centers on equity, innovation and community engagement,” Means said. “Every student, regardless of background, should have access to high-quality educational opportunities that prepare them for future success. My primary concerns include addressing disparities in educational resources, integrating technology, and fostering strong partnerships within our communities.”

According to the elections booklet, Means has seven MASB certifications – certified board-member award, award of merit, award of distinction, master board member, master diamond, master platinum and president’s award.

While eight seats are up for election this year, five candidates are running unopposed. For this reason, MASB only distributed ballots for regions six, seven and eight.