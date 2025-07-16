LOCS Board of Education adopts annual loan repayment activity application resolution

District participates in state loan revolving fund

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education adopted a resolution for the annual loan repayment activity application for participation in the Michigan School Loan Revolving fund on July 10.

The School Loan Revolving Fund is the borrowing source to bridge the difference between LOCS’s legal debt fund millage and the total amount due for the district’s debt payments, according to LOCS documents.

“As we’ve talked before, we are going to pay off the remainder of the (district’s loan) balance, and we intend to do that by Sept. 30,” Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis said. “The loan balance is approximately $475,000.”

She also said accrued interest brings the total to around $499,000. Curtis added she expects “it to come in a little lower than that, but that’s what our application is at.”

Participation in the revolving fund acts as a safety net for the district and provides flexibility, Curtis said. If LOCS’s taxable values decrease and the district brought in less than what they owe back in debt payments, LOCS could borrow from the school bond loan fund in order to make the payments.

“It also helps with the flexibility of the structuring because then we don’t have to take out quite as much debt,” Board Treasurer Jake Singer said.

Singer added borrowing from the state would also be an option with participation in the revolving fund, which he said can be more efficient in some situations. For example, if the district needed $500,000, they could borrow the funds instead of structuring a plan that may not allow the district to put aside the $500,000 needed.

“We also get the advantage of being able to use the state’s credit rating when we’re going out for bonds,” Curtis said.

The resolution was adopted with a unanimous vote.