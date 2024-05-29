Local Golden Retriever, owner compete in Westminster Kennel Club dog show

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — On May 14, Lake Orion resident Thunder competed in the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Thunder is a three-year-old Golden Retriever.

“He did great,” said owner Nellie Morack. “He didn’t place, but he showed really good. It’s just thrilling to be accepted to go there.”

The WKC show is invite-only, and Thunder has been going to dog shows with his handler Carrie Owens, of Missouri, for over a year.

“He loves to show, so it’s fun for him,” said Morack. “He was in the top 10. Five in goldens, seven in all breeds. We’re trying to keep him in the top 20 for nationals.”

Thunder was one of 47 Golden Retrievers registered to compete this year for best in breed and best in show.

“Compared to the breed standard, he moves nice, and he likes to show so he’s pretty happy,” said Morack. “The judges notice him, I guess. He’s really funny too. He’s a nice boy, just so happy. He likes everybody.”

Westminster is the second oldest sporting event in the US, behind the Kentucky Derby. This year the competition was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.