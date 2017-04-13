LO Village police warn residents about recent car theft, break-ins; seek information on suspects

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Recent break-ins to automobiles and a stolen car has the Lake Orion Police Department cautioning residents about vehicle safety and asking for any information about the suspects.

From March 30 to April 4, the LOPD has responded to three incidents of larceny from cars parked in residential areas and one report of a stolen vehicle, said LOPD Chief Jerry Narsh.

Areas targeted by thieves include: N. Broadway Street, Evergreen Trail and Converse Court.

Two white males were observed inside a victim’s vehicle, one wearing a camouflage jacket, the other wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt. Another witness described a black male driving a dark blue full-size work style van. The driver was looking in car windows just before an entry was made into the vehicle.

In another incident, a backpack was stolen from one car parked in a residential driveway. The thieves found keys in the pack to another vehicle in the driveway and stole the vehicle.

“The stolen car was recovered in Pontiac, heavily damaged. We really need folks to keep an eye out and call immediately when they see suspicious activity. Please don’t wait to call the next day,” Narsh said.

The LOPD is investigating each crime and is asking that motorists please help reduce this crime by following these steps:

Never leave your vehicle unlocked while parked in a public street or parking lot, even if parked outside on a private driveway.

Please do not leave valuable items such as wallets, purses, cell phones, computers, wrapped gifts, cash and jewelry in plain view in an unlocked (or locked) vehicle.

If you must leave valuables inside your vehicle, secure them in the trunk, or in another secure location, out of view and lock all doors.

“By all measures, Lake Orion is a safe community with low crime, but please do not allow this comfort to create a false sense of security that there is no crime,” Narsh said.

“Larceny from automobiles most often occurs at night, and is a crime of opportunity. Thieves will walk up and down a public street or public parking lot (car surfing), or trying handles on car doors or looking for windows down. If open, they quickly search for valuables to steal and move on. Windows are seldom shattered or doors pried open, unless the thief sees valuable items in plain sight, and its value is worth the risk the extra time and noise a forced entry creates,” Narsh said.

“LOPD Officers are performing extra patrols during peak LFA times in residential areas, but we ask your help by locking your vehicles, removing valuables and immediately reporting persons loitering on your street or looking in vehicles,” Narsh said.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call police dispatch at 248-693-8321 to speak with an officer.

Narsh also posts updates and warnings n the Lake Orion Police Dept. Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LakeOrionPolice.