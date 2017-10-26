LO student count numbers

Connect on Linked in

Student count day was Oct. 4 in Lake Orion Community Schools and the unofficial numbers are in.

The district had a total enrollment of 7,362 students, said Nancy Limback, pupil accounting specialist for Lake Orion schools.

Lake Orion High School had 2,411 students.

The Waldon, Scripps and Oakview middle schools had a total of 1,782 students.

The six elementary schools – Carpenter, Blanche Sims, Webber, Paint Creek, Stadium Drive and Orion Oaks – had a total of 3,169 students.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Rick Arnett planned a presentation on student count numbers for the Oct. 25 board of education meeting, according to the school board agenda. – By Jim Newell