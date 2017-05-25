LO schools take ‘unique’ approach to attract families, students

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Lake Orion Community Schools (LOCS) took an unusual tactic to attracting more students to the district May 17, inviting area realtors for an informational breakfast to promote the district’s best features.

The intent of the approach was to highlight the district with the hopes that when the realtors are recommending homes to potential homebuyers, Lake Orion is foremost in their minds.

Superintendent Marion Ginopolis led the meeting, with Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett, the district’s assistant superintendents and school board members on hand to offer insight into the Orion area.

Lake Orion currently has 7,600 students, but is losing approximately 100 students per year over the last seven years to “ageing out” and students who leave the district, such as if their family moves away.

Lake Orion, which has an annual operating budget of nearly $80 million, receives its funding from the state in the form of a foundation allowance, based on the number of students in the district.

The district will receive $8,123 per student in the upcoming school year.

Attracting more students equals more money for the district, which, like school districts across the state, has had to make several cuts over recent years.

“My intent today is twofold: to provide you with a sense of our school district and give you an idea of why it’s so important that we gain more enrollment in the district,” Ginopolis told the realtors and home loan specialists. “I’m very proud to report to all of you that we have a world-class school district and we plan on keeping it that way.”

Madison Devine, a home loan originator with Success Mortgage Partners, Inc. in Brighton attended the meeting, which she said was the first time a school district had ever invited her to an informational meeting such as that.

“I thought it was a really unique approach. Having the superintendent and school board members to really hone in on what the pros of the Lake Orion schools are was helpful,” Madison Devine said.

“Growing up in Clarkston, I was unfamiliar with some things about Lake Orion. If anyone was asking me what I thought about Lake Orion I would have nothing but great things to say,” Devine said.

Ginopolis also said that Lake Orion High School ranks second in the county academically, behind Rochester Adams, and consistently is among the highest standardized test scores in the county.

“We have a very rigorous professional development for our staff, especially for our teachers,” Ginopolis said. “The staff is involved in professional development during the summer to really hone their craft. They work more than just nine months.”

And a good school district is a top salable point for many homebuyers.

“For people who have children or are planning on having children, schools are consistently one of the top three things out of their mouths,” Devine said. “You want your child to have the best opportunity and schools are a top priority. It’s also helpful with home values, too. There’s a higher equity when you have good schools.”

Barnett said, “We have a great partnership with the school district, with the administration and certainly with our illustrious superintendent.”

Barnett added that in a 2015 township survey, residents ranked the school system as a top reason for choosing the Orion area, with community safety and recreational opportunities following.

“We want to make sure we’re fiscally responsible and doing the things so that we make sure it doesn’t affect our kids,” Ginopolis said.

“I thought it was a really, really smart move on the part of the Lake Orion schools,” Devine said.

Top features of Lake Orion Community Schools include:

A 98.3 percent graduation rate.

Top 10 enrollment in Oakland County, with more than 1,000 staff members, 436 teachers and 10 academic facilities. The district covers 50 square miles.

Lake Orion has award-winning educators, and 89 percent of teachers have master’s degrees or higher. 86 percent of educators have spent at least five years with LOCS, and 74 percent have been in the district more than 10 years.

Early childhood reading program; Bully prevention program in grades K-12; nationally recognized Advanced Placement Programs; early middle college program; and a team-teaching approach at the middle schools.

Strong arts and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math); World in Motion (STEM) in grades K-5; special needs and community outreach programs.

237 courses from which to choose at the high school; 74 current college-athletes, 52 Special Olympians.