LO Mens Track & Field OAA Red League champs for the sixth year in a row

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

Lake Orion’s men’s track and field won their sixth straight OAA Red League Championship on May 9.

Three athletes — Thomas Moreman, Tyler Skibicki and Zach Dinverno — also qualified individually for the state meet in June.

Lake Orion’s five-point lead (123 total points) over Oxford (118 points) on May 9 was all it took to crown Lake Orion first place.

First place finishers in the meet were:

The 3,200 meter relay team of Nolan Maupin, Matt Mulligan, Drew Giem, and Jack Everts, running a season best time.

The 800 meter relay team of Chris Wilson, Mitchell Schoenjahn, Sam Knight, and Dallas Cleary.

Pole Vaulter Eric Hoffman finishd in first place, jumping a personal best.

In the 300 meter hurdles, Thomas Moreman finished first, with a personal best time.

In the 110 meter high hurdles, Tyler Skibicki finished first.

In the 200 meter dash, Mitchell Schoenjahn took first place.

At the meet the team dug deep and delivered big results with Zach Dinverno scoring seven points in the high jump, while Channing Wan placed 4th in the 300 meter hurdles.

Sebastian Marku was fifth in the discus, throwing a personal best.

Sam Guenther had a third place win in the long jump, while Andrew Nolan was fifth in the 3,200 meter run.

Mitchell Schoenjahn ran to a third place finish in the 100 meter dash, and ran sucessfully on the second place 400 meter relay with Chris Wilson, Dallas Cleary, and Mason Koncelik.

Sam Knight placed fourth in the 400 meter dash and also run on the second place 1600 meter relay team with Thomas Moreman, Drew Giem, Nolan Maupin and Jack Everts, with a season best time.

Last Friday, the men continued their outstanding season with junior Tyler Skibicki qualifying for states by winning the 110 meter high hurdles at Regionals.

Moreman was second in the 300 meter hurdles, while sophomore Zach Dinverno tied for second place in the high jump, qualifying both boys for the state meet — as the top two in each event earn advancement to the state finals.

On Friday and Saturday, the team will be traveling to Novi and Milford, respectively, for Oakland County meets.

On June 3, the state meet will be held in Grand Rapids at East Kentwood high school.