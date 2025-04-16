LO Knights of Columbus support Love INC

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion Knights of Columbus Council 4764 presented Love INC with a $5,000 donation during the Knights April 8 general meeting.

Love INC (Love in the Name of Christ) of North Oakland County is a Christian ministry linking partner churches, volunteers and community organizations to aid local neighbors in need.

Director Patricia Schapira thanked the Knights saying, “Love INC isn’t a hand-out; we offer a hand-up.”

Lake Orion Knights of Columbus Council 4764 members are parishioners of St. Joseph and Christ the Redeemer Catholic Churches. – J.N.