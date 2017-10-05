LO Freshman football team displays patriotism at game

I would like to share a story with you. About a week-and-a-half ago, I went to watch my grandson, who plays football for the Lake Orion freshman football team, play on the road.

Before the game, it was announced that for technical reasons they would not be able to play the national anthem. I looked down on the sidelines and saw the Orion freshman team all singing the national anthem. When their parents and fans heard, they began to sing along.

After the game, I asked my grandson if the coaches asked them to do this. He said, no, they just thought it was the right thing to do.

I thought this was an incredible display of patriotism by a group of 14-year-olds. Maybe the so-called professionals could learn a lesson from them.

Jim Manzo, Sr., Lake Orion resident