LO Baseball Regional Semifinal on Saturday

The Lake Orion Dragons play Birmingham Brother Rice in a regional semifinal game at 12:30 p.m. June 10 at Clarkston High School. The winner of that game plays the winner of Rochester vs. Royal Oak in a regional final later that day.

Dragon baseball wins Division 1 District 28 Title

On Saturday, the Lake Orion baseball team won their first district title since 2013 with victories over both Oxford (5-4) and Clarkston (5-0). Their overall record currently stands at 26-14.

Scoring three runs in the fifth inning gave LO a five-run lead, ultimately delivering them the 5-4 victory over Oxford in a division one district semi-final game.

Lake Orion’s big inning was driven by a single by Casey Stironek and a single by Tyler Moses.

Moses earned the win for Lake Orion by throwing five innings, giving up four runs, four hits, and striking out three. Three relievers helped close out the victory. Ryan Kolp threw one and two-thirds innings. Andre Orselli recorded the last out to warrant the save for the Dragons. Ben Gingell took the loss for Oxford. He tossed four innings, giving up five runs, five hits, and striking out three.

Stironek, Moses, Kolp, and Josh Slayton each drove in one run to lead the Dragons. Being sure-handed on the field, they team did not commit a single error. Joe Slayton made the most plays with nine. — S.C.