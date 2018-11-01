Little Spartan fan Pryce Redmond gets a big visit from Sparty and cheer team after cancer diagnosis

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

On Aug. 10, Ben and Katie Redmond received news that no parent ever wants to hear. On that day, their 3-year-old son Pryce was diagnosed with stage 4 nueroblastoma – a rare form of cancer found in the adrenal glands.

The cancer started with a main tumor that was found on his right kidney and had spread to his bones and bone marrow.

Today he has had seven rounds of chemotherapy (four of which were given on Monday of this week) and a stem cell harvest.

In addition to these things, Pryce will also need surgery, two stem cell transplants, radiation and antibody therapy.

After hearing Pryce’s story, Lake Orion resident Angela Snyder shared the story with her son Jeff, who is a current student at Michigan State University and 2015 graduate of Lake Orion schools.

Jeff was taken by Pryce’s story and sought to do something for the little boy to keep his spirits up. When he heard that Pryce and his family were big MSU fans, the decision was clear.

Jeff organized a group of MSU cheerleaders and MSU mascot Sparty to come and visit the family.

“Having Sparty and the cheer team come to visit was such a fun experience. All of the kids had a blast dancing with Sparty, playing soccer with Sparty and the cheer team, and learning the MSU fight song,” said Pryce’s mother Katie.

The Redmond/Zale family is currently in the beginning stages of treatment for Pryce and continues to ask the community, friends and loved ones for prayers.

To donate to the family and to remain updated on Pryce’s progress you can visit www.gofundme.com/prayers-for-pryce.

The family does regular updates on Pryce as well as continuously lists specific prayer requests every few days.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by all the creative ways that so many have reached out to our family during this time,” Katie said.