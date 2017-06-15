Little Grads, Future Dragons

The Pre-Kindergarten students at Rainbow Child Care Center celebrated a milestone in their lives during a special graduation ceremony at Canterbury Village June 8.

This was the school’s largest class, with 22 students participating in the graduation. The Pre-K school started in August 2015 with only four students but currently has 25 students and a waiting list, said Center Director Ashley Smith.

The current class — many of whom are future Dragons beginning this fall — has big dreams for their futures.

Several of the studenst want to be teachers, doctors, firefighters or police officers.

But among the crowd may lurk a future ninja (one young boy’s chosen profession), Spiderman, a professional cheerleader and a “horse rider.”