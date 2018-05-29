Liphardt, Donna P.; 76, formerly of Lake Orion

Donna Paul Liphardt, of Ocala Florida and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away March 5, 2018 at age 76. She was born January 27, 1942.

Donna worked for Lake Orion Schools for 30 years. She loved line dancing and golf. She also treasured spending time with her family and friends.

Donna lived in Lake Orion for many years until she retired to Ocala.

She always made friends wherever she went and enjoyed having company. She was fun, passionate about life and always finding a way to laugh.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Ross and Evelyn Paul. She is survived by her children Laura (Lee) Hart, and Rick Nicholas; her sisters Joanne (Donald) Wagner, Nancy Knight, and Arlene (Jerry) Traynor. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kevin (Sarah) Calvert, Conner Hart, and Jacob Hart; and one great grandson (with another one on the way).

The family will be holding a small Memorial for her at her sister’s house on June 2, 2018.

Any donations to the American Cancer Society in her name would be greatly appreciated.