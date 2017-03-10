Lions Club, LOUMC thank the community, restaurants for supporting the annual Taste of the Town fundraiser

The Lake Orion Lions Club and The Lake Orion United Methodist Church would like to thank all the people that attended the Taste of the Town that was held at Canterbury Village on Saturday, Feb. 25th.

We especially want to thank all the restaurants the donated their food and time to serve the 150 people that attended this great event:

Lockhart’s BBQ, Italia Gardens, Achatz Pies, Passport Pizza, Bad Brad’s BBQ, Mario’s Golden Nugget, 5-1 Diner, Buffalo Wild Wings, DK Burgers and Donuts, Culver’s, The Clansman Gaelic Pub, Forest Mexican Cantina, Joe’s Crab Shack, Palace Grill, Jersey Mike Subs, Heavenly Cakeballs and Casa Real.

We also want to thank all the people that donated items for the live and silent auction.

This event helps our community, and our families and children who are in need. This need is a larger problem than one person or one organization can take on by themselves.

The Lake Orion Lions Club and the Lake Orion United Methodist Church are well aware of these needs and this event is meant to help those in need in our community.

Thank You.

— Lake Orion Lions Club