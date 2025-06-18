Lions Club Jubilee returns June 19

5 p.m.-10 p.m. June 19; noon-11 p.m., June 20-21; noon-6 p.m. June 22

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

On June 19, the Lake Orion Lions Club annual Jubilee returns to downtown Lake Orion.

“We’re rearranging the whole layout this year,” said Roger Brodeur, member of the Lake Orion Lions Club. “Instead of being at Broadway and Flint, we’re going to be at Anderson and Flint, one block east.”

The change comes after some back and forth with the Lake Orion village council to ensure emergency vehicles can still get through downtown.

The carnival goes 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. The beet tent is also open Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight. Friday night will feature new band Stereo Kinds at 8 p.m., and Scott Doesn’t Know will play Saturday night at 8 p.m.

On June 21, noon-4 p.m., meet a future Leader Dog and learn about the organization or about puppy raising. Also noon-4 p.m., June 20-21, Lake Orion Lions Club Project Kidsight will be providing free vision screenings for children, ages six months and up.

“We appreciate the approval from the council to make this happen for another great year,” said Brodeur. “We’re looking forward to it and it’s one of our biggest fundraisers for the year for the community.”