Linda Szilagyi, 84

Linda Marie Kreucher Szilagyi, 84, of Forest Grove, Oregon, formerly of Lake Orion, Michigan, passed peacefully in her sleep on April 7, 2025.

Linda was born on Dec. 13, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan to John and Dorothy (Pajot) Kreucher. On Feb. 4, 1961, she married Alexander John Szilagyi in Flint. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2004.

Linda worked for many years at LS Family Foods while raising her family and opening her home to foster children with special needs. In later years, she enjoyed spending her time learning to play the organ (at top volume) and searching for bargains at garage sales.

Surviving are her six children: Alex Szilagyi, James (Julie) Szilagyi, Eric (Eva) Szilagyi, Heidi Szilagyi, Kelly (Wesley) Klein and Amy (Michael) Rice. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one brother, Jack (Pat) Kreucher.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband A.J., her twin Lois Snow, sisters Janet Gatenby and Dorothy Mathers and brother Richard Kreucher.

Cremation arrangements have been handled by Springer and Son Funeral Home. A memorial service is planned for a later date.