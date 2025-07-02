Linda Ann Niquette

Linda Ann (Augustine) Niquette, a beacon of love and selflessness, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2025, in Metamora, Michigan. Born on July 16, 1947, in Norway, Michigan, Linda’s life was a tapestry woven with care, creativity, and an unwavering dedication to her family and community.

Linda’s early years in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan were filled with the warmth of family. She was the cherished sister to James Augustine, Ronald Augustine, Christine Allen, Daniel Augustine, David (Renee’) Augustine, and Barbara (Mike) Mehne. She held a special place in her heart for her sister-in-law, Glory Augustine. Linda was preceded in death by her loving parents, David & Velma (Peters) Augustine, her younger brother, Timothy Augustine and her sister-in-law Debbie.

Her journey through life was marked by a marriage of 13 years to Michael Niquette, during which they welcomed two wonderful sons into the world, Shawn (Joanne) Niquette and Christopher (Tracy) Niquette. Linda’s legacy continued to blossom with her adored grandchildren, Anthony (Janay) Niquette, Mariah Kibby, and Emilie Niquette, and her cherished great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Kibby Jr., Nicholas Kibby, Natalie Kibby, Lola Niquette, and Jasmine Niquette. The joy and laughter they shared will forever echo in the hearts of those who knew her. She is also survived by her previous daughter-in-law Brenda Pendleton.

Professionally, Linda’s dedication and work ethic were evident to all who worked alongside her. Her career began at Northern Michigan Engineers in Escanaba, where she spent six years honing her skills. She then contributed three years of service to the Guest House of Lake Orion, followed by a remarkable 20-year tenure at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac. Linda concluded her career with seven fulfilling years at Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester, where her compassion and commitment made a lasting impact.

Beyond her professional life, Linda found solace and pleasure in her many interests. Her love for reading transported her to worlds far and wide, while her passion for baking, gardening, and decorating brought beauty and comfort to her home. Linda’s creative spirit shone brightly through her crafts, and her happiest moments were those spent with her grandchildren, creating memories that would stand the test of time.

Linda’s life was a testament to the power of love and the beauty of giving. Her selfless nature made her a pillar in the lives of her family and friends, and her creativity left a mark on the world that will never fade. Linda’s memory will be cherished and kept alive through the stories shared, the laughter remembered, and the love that she so freely gave.

Cremation has taken place. A mass to commemorate Lindas life will be held at Christ the Redeemer Church in Lake Orion at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Jansen Family Funeral Home – Columbiaville. Share memories, condolences, and pictures with the family at www.jansenfuneralhome.com.